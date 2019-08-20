Finger lickin' good! Wing fest comes back to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Star City's biggest one-day food festival is back this weekend.

The 10th annual Roanoke Wing Fest will fly in to Dr Pepper Park this Saturday.

From noon to 7 p.m., people will be able to sample wings from over a dozen wing vendors in the region.

The vendors will be competing for best wing in four different categories.

"These wing vendors are very serious about their wings. And it's really two-or-three week preparation for them. So we have wing vendors that are doing fried wings. Some are doing smoked and then fried. Some are doing grilled. I mean, all kinds of wings and all kinds of flavors," said Waynette Anderson, president of Dr Pepper Park.

The wing festival will also feature music, activities for children and Roanoke's largest cornhole tournament.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.