Franklin County uses pep rally to celebrate CTE students

ROCKY MOUNT, Va.- - Some students at Franklin County High School had a good reason to get out of class Thursday morning. A pep rally was held to celebrate those who study Career and Technical Education.

Many of the students will be attending state and national competitions this spring and summer. The pep rally featured a three-point basketball shootout and chants from cheerleaders.

Students say they're happy to have a great send-off.

"I feel really happy because I was like this is what I'm going to remember the rest of my life this moment," said Kristen Bryant with Skills USA.

"I was competing as a freshman and I knew absolutely nothing about robotics or electronics at all. But I use the opportunity to gain experience," said Madeline Peterson, Technology Student Association.

This is the first time the school held a pep rally for students in CTE.



