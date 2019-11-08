Fundraiser to rename high school gym after beloved coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A local high school basketball coach is getting a historic honor, but the community needs help to make it happen.

History teacher Bill Pope is the head basketball coach at Northside High School in Roanoke County.

A few weeks ago, 2,000 community members signed a petition to name school gymnasium after Pope, which was approved by the school board.

Now, they are raising money to put up new signs that will read "Bill Pope Gymnasium."

The former school board member who started that petition, Thomas McCracken, said that Pope has been a role model for thousands of students, not just on the court, but in the classroom.

"He has made a difference and had an impact on so many lives and it's because of his character. It's because of who he is," McCracken said.

Installing three new signs will cost around $10,000. They still need to raise about $5,000.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page or contact the Northside Athletic Booster Club.

