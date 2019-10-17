Fundraising for Roanoke science museum upgrade reaches halfway point

ROANOKE, Va. - Fundraising for a new high-tech upgrade to a local science museum is about halfway complete.

The Science Museum of Western Virginia has been raising money for about four months for the planetarium upgrade, which will be known as "The Eye."

It will be where the planetarium currently is and will allow content to pop off the screen, giving people a 3-D experience.

"We did a GoFundMe campaign, and we've got about almost $5,000 there. We've received several larger grants that are not reflected on there. We also have a matching grant of up to $100,000," Mary Roberts-Baako, the museum's philanthropy director, said.

The goal is to collect all the money by the end of the year and have The Eye ready in June of next year.

