Roanoke Planetarium getting new projection technology for first time in 36 years

ROANOKE, Va.- - The planetarium here in the Star City is preparing to take visitors around the world and beyond. The Science Museum of Western Virginia is raising money through a GoFundMe account.



The $250,000 will be used to upgrade the space into an immersive digital environment called The Eye.

The new technology will have the ability to display content of any subject. Stereoscopic vision technology will allow that content to come out from the screen and immerse users in what looks like a hologram.

"This is something that will really put us on the map and something that we can be proud of," said Mary Roberts Baako, director of philanthropy.

The goal is to have the space renovated by summer 2020.

