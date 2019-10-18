Go Outside Festival starts Friday with new location and even more activities

ROANOKE, Va. - Lace up your gym shoes and get ready for an outside adventure extravaganza.

The Go Outside Festival is returning for its ninth year, this time at a new location, Rivers Edge South.

The festival has dozens of outdoor activities for people to learn and participate in. This year they've added the Cox Adventure Gym, ax throwing and human foosball, just to name a few.

For a look at the GO Fest's schedule and list of vendors click here. Festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Friday morning at Rivers Edge South exploring what's in store for this year.

