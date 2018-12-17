Investigators looking at online comments in 2013 Vinton cold case

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There’s new information in the disappearance of Christopher Douthat, who was last seen in October of 2013.

In January, state police took over the Vinton cold case of the then-24-year-old Franklin County man.

Court documents recently filed now show investigators want to look through the Facebook account of a woman they say made comments online about his disappearance. Affidavits show the comments include her posting that Douthat is “dead and in Philpot Lake," which seems to refer to the lake by that name in Franklin County.

The affidavit shows that investigators have interviewed the woman. Douthat’s mother told 10 News in 2015 that she wants people to come forward with tips because she still needs closure.

State police did not comment on the case Monday to 10 News.

