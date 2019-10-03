Jeff Dunham to stop in the Star City in March 2020

ROANOKE, Va. - Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to stop in the Star City on his 'SERIOUSLY!?' tour in March 2020.

Dunham and his cohorts -- Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist -- are hitting the road as a part of a 63-city tour throughout Canada and North America.

Joining the gang is the newest member of Dunham's troupe, Larry -- personal adviser to the president -- who gives his take on what it's like to work at the White House.

Dunham and the gang will be in Roanoke on March 22, 2020 at the Berglund Center. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.

