Kroger celebrates grand reopening of stores with renovations in Vinton, Daleville

VINTON, Va.- - Kroger stores is celebrating 90 years in the Roanoke Valley after the completion of two extensive remodel projects.

The Kroger in Vinton is part of the $7 million renovations. The store now has a full service Starbucks, the first in the town of Vinton.

There's also a salad bar in the deli and bakery area. Managers say customers are loving the new shopping experience. This is the first time in eight years the store has had any updates.

"They responded to it. We have a lot of great customer comments. It's an answer to their needs and wants that they have," said Bruce Molnar, store manager.

The Daleville location was also renovated. New additions include a new sushi case with expanded offerings, new meat and seafood cases, a new floral shop, eight new self-checkouts and all new checkout lanes.

Eight local nonprofits and schools were selected by associates from each store to receive a combined $4,000 in donations from the grocer.

Vinton store associates chose the following nonprofits and elementary schools:

· Rescue Mission

· William Byrd High School

· Herman L. Horn Elementary School

· W.E. Cundiff Elementary School

Daleville store associates chose the following nonprofits:

· Buchanan Area Ministerial Association (BAMA) Food Pantry

· League for Animal Protection

· Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department

· Camp Bethel



