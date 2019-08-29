Large state police presence at Catawba home as officers execute warrant

CATAWBA, Va. - There is a heavy police presence at a Catawba home as state police execute a search warrant, according to Sgt. Rick Garletts with Virginia State Police.

State police are executing the warrant at a home on Keffer Road near the post office on Catawba Creek Road.

Two children were brought out of the home by state police around 9:30 a.m., but authorities have not explained why they were removed.

The warrant is related to an ongoing, criminal investigation and it is not related to the triple murder investigation in Pittsylvania County, according to Garletts.

