LewisGale opens new rooftop helipad

SALEM, Va. - LewisGale unveiled its new helipad Tuesday.

The hospital's original helipad was a concrete slab built in 1972.

The new rooftop helipad includes a three-story elevator shaft with access to the Emergency Department, the operating room and another floor containing storage space and additional offices on the first floor.

After starting in April 2018, the $3 million project took Charles Perry Partners Inc. 16 months to complete.

“The new rooftop helipad at LewisGale Medical Center will enable our patients to receive more expedited care since travel via ambulance can be eliminated between our existing helipad and the emergency room entrance,” said Dr. Steve Pasternak, LewisGale Regional Health System’s chief of staff. “This is another way we are able to demonstrate our commitment to exceptional quality care for our patients.”

HealthNet is one of the services that will frequent the new landing pad.

Life-Guard, Wings Air Rescue, Air Evac Lifeteam, Pegasus and Centra One will also use the rooftop landing area as flights are expected to increase now that LewisGale can more easily accept Field responses.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted final approval for the helipad last week.

