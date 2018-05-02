LewisGale Physicians donates money, toys to Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald house is celebrating a big donation.

As part of a team-building exercise, LewisGale Physicians donated wagons filled with toys, snacks, supplies and a check for more than $9,000 to Roanoke's Ronald McDonald House.

The toy donations will help the house create a Magic Room where children can pick a toy to keep. Ronald McDonald staff say the money will help them with upkeep and regular running costs for the charity.

"With a budget of over $500,000 a year and taking care of almost 700 families a year, donations like this are crucial for us to be able to care for families with children in the hospital," said Anna Semonco, executive director of the Roanoke Ronald McDonald House.

Semonco says work on the Magic Room should start soon.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.