Local cities, counties create rain plans for trunk-or-treats, other Halloween events

ROANOKE, Va. - Don't let some rain spook you!

Local cities and counties are preparing for a chance of rain on Halloween by rescheduling or changing the location of trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat activities.

Town of Pulaski

Both the Pulaski Treat Trail and the Pulaski Trunk-or-Treat have been rescheduled for Friday. Both events are still from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Galax

The Galax Downtown Halloween Bash and Movie on Main will now be on Friday. The Halloween Bash will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the movie will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Danville

The Market Monster Mash has been rescheduled for Friday. The event will still be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Market.

Nelson County

If it rains, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office will move its Trunk-or-Treat indoors to the Nelson County Courthouse.

