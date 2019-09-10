Local Office on Aging launches fundraising campaign to secure new facility

ROANOKE, Va. - The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is asking for your help to continue serving seniors in the Roanoke Valley.

As the organization celebrates one year in its new retrofitted facility, it's now trying to raise the money to pay for it.

The goal of the new Growing Forward Together capital campaign is to raise $150,000. LOA president and CEO Ron Boyd said they’re about 45% of the way to the goal.

"We want to put more of our attention back to building new services and meeting the needs of seniors, which we know our region is ahead of the commonwealth curve, which is ahead of the national curve. We've already got one in four in our area who are over the age of 65 and in the next 10 years, that's going to grow significantly," Boyd said.

