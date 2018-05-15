Local shelter looking to raise funds through dog walks

ROANOKE,Va. - The Roanoke Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is one of the latest animal shelters in our area to sign up for the WoofTrax Walk for a Dog app.

Smartphone users can track their number of steps while walking their dog and then donate a certain amount of steps to your organization of choice, if you meet the requirements.

"You have to walk at least a quarter of a mile every week in order to count as you being an active walker, which counts towards the whole funding towards it,” said Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, director of development the for Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The amount of money depends on how much is donated by sponsors of WoofTrax through the quarterly donation period. That amount is then divided by the number of shelters and active walkers.

The service comes at no costs to the animal shelters or app users.

"This is just another way to support us without having to directly volunteer here or donate your own money, if that's something you can’t do at the moment," said Buskirk.

People who do not own a dog and prefer the gym for their workout can still help.

If you have an iPhone 6 or newer, you can give points to the SPCA just by hitting the treadmill and use the app's virtual companion dog.

