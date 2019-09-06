Local union holds meeting to help furloughed Norfolk Southern workers

ROANOKE, Va. - Furloughed Norfolk Southern workers may be feeling a little better tonight thanks to help from their local union.

The 130 Roanoke workers had the opportunity to stop by the union office Friday and meet with employers and representatives from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Roanoke's mayor also stopped by.

"He came in and he said, 'You know, guys, we want you to know that I'm behind you, the city's behind you and we will get through this.' That means a lot," furloughed employee John Thornsberry said.

"We're trying to bring everybody here together and try to get these men and women working as soon as possible," International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 165 President Ed Matney said.

Norfolk Southern says the furlough is due to fewer locomotives being used.

