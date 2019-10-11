Local woman recognized for environmental conservation efforts

ROANOKE, Va. - A local woman is being recognized for her work on the Appalachian Trail.

Diana Christopulos received a $10,000 grant through Cox Communications' parent company. She's giving the money to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to go toward conservation efforts in Virginia.

Christopulos is one of nine national finalists who could win another $50,000 in grant money, which, if she wins, could go toward buying land visible from trail overlooks in order to preserve its beauty.

"People hike the trail for the views. The exercise is great, but you can do that in town," Christopulos said. "Anybody who's been up to McAfee Knob knows that when you get up there and you can see Sharp Top, you can see West Virginia, that's what it's all about."

Christopulos leads volunteer groups who maintain sections of the trail.

She works with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, which handles about 120 miles of the Appalachian Trail, and she's the president of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.

Online voting can be found here.



