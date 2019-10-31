Malls provide rain-free trick-or-treating experience amid storms

ROANOKE, Va. - The rain on Halloween night may have made traditional trick-or-treating a challenge, but malls throughout the area provided an alternative.

Several malls hosted indoor trick-or-treating, including Valley View Mall and Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke, River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg and New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg.

Valley View's event proved to be popular, as the mall filled up with kids in costumes looking for treats. Most were accompanied by their parents, with several of them also getting into the Hallowen spirit.

"It's cool to have fun with family, while dressing up and being free," said John Lewis, who came to the Valley View Mall event in a matching Spiderman costume with his son, Elijah. "I'm just having a good time."

