Man arrested after deadly Roanoke gaming store shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting at a Roanoke establishment.

Brian Telsaint, 23, of Roanoke, faces two counts of attempted robbery.

Police say Telsaint and 27-year-old Jeffrey Burnette planned to rob Suga Ray's Gaming on Shenandoah Avenue on Sept. 18.

Authorities say Burnette went inside Suga Ray's Gaming with a gun and fired several rounds. He was shot and killed by an armed employee of the store.

Telsaint was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 19.

The investigation is ongoing.

