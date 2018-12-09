Many out and about despite extreme cold

ROANOKE, Va. - Not everyone is a big fan of the snow.

“Our 4-month-old puppy doesn’t like it. He’s cold and shivering,” said Micah Trexler, a neighbor in Roanoke.

However, many decided to brave the snow throughout the day, including Chris Capaldo and his friend, equipped with an umbrella and a poncho.

Capaldo, who has been homeless for five years, said he enjoys the extreme cold.

“I love it. I got cross country skis. I was going to break them out, but I didn't. Maybe I will tomorrow,” Capaldo said.

He loves the snow so much that he's hoping for more.

“It's better than rain. We got enough rain. We probably broke the record with all the precipitation this year,” Capaldo said.

Not everyone prefers a walk in the cold.

The Stadnyk family warmed up over hot chocolate and waffles at a local cafe.

“This is a tradition. We leave our house. We walk down towards Sweet Donkey Cafe. This is the one place that's always open during snow,” said Lisa Stadnyk, of Roanoke.

With the snow blanketing the entire city, Charissa Morrison, of the cafe, said customers have been calling in all morning.

“They're wondering if we're open, and we are. We've got waffles going and coffee brewing. We like to make it fun on snow days,” Morrison said.

As for the Stadnyks, they all seem to be having a good time, with hopes to continue the tradition.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.