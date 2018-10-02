Missing 3-month-old added to statewide list of missing children

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke 3-month-old baby reported missing from her mother's home in early September has been added to a list of missing children.

Arieanna Day was reported missing on September 11 from her mother's home on Hanover Avenue.

Since then, police announced "that circumstances related to Arieanna Day indicate that she is most likely deceased."

Day's father, Andrew Terry, has been the only person arrested and charged in connection with this case. Terry was charged in connection with the illegal disposal of a body.

The list Day was added to is managed by Virginia State Police and aims to "help find missing children, reduce sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization."

