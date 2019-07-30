Cheer on the Salem Red Sox with law enforcement during National Night Out

SALEM, Va. - Join Salem law enforcement for a night out at the ballpark.

Officers from the Salem Police Department and the Salem Sheriff's Office will be at Salem Red Sox game on Aug 6 for National Night Out.

You'll have the opportunity to meet officers, learn about crime prevention in your neighborhood and explore careers in law enforcement.

Gates open at Salem Memorial Ballpark at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The Salem Red Sox will be playing the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Tickets are $6 and $8 for the game, which you can get by using this special link.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

