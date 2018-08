ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke is getting a new upscale senior living facility.

The New Millennium Senior Living Communities is developing Woodland Hills, a three-story building for independent and assisted living for seniors near Ogden Road.

The $27 million project is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

In addition to 98 studios, the facility will have fine dining, a library and walking trails.

Woodland Hills is expected to open in 2019.

