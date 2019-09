ROANOKE, Va. - Officers are investigating a shots fired call at a Roanoke McDonald's, according to police.

Authorities say the call came in around 4:49 a.m. Thursday morning from a McDonald's in the 1300 block of Hershberger Road NW.

