Roanoke County officers, SWAT on scene of standoff connected to weekend robbery

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Officers and SWAT team members are conducting a robbery investigation in north Roanoke County.

Authorities say the investigation is in the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace.

One suspect is reportedly in custody and another person of interest is still inside the home, according to police.

Authorities say that this incident is connected to a Saturday morning robbery that happened at a business in the 5600 block of Williamson Road around 9:45 a.m.

