Opening day arrives for 32nd annual Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. - The 32nd annual Salem Fair kicked off Wednesday.

Crowds packed the fairgrounds to enjoy food, live music, rides, games and more.

There are about 40 rides and more than 30 food venders.

Admission at the gate is free so families can enjoy live music, shows, jugglers and a petting zoo, to name a few attractions.

There are also barnyard races with pigs, goats, ducks and dachshunds.

About 300,000 people are expected to attend the fair.

It runs through July 14.

On weekdays, the fair is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on weekends, the fair is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.