SALEM, Va. - A car flipped on I-81 South in Salem, causing a backup Wednesday morning.

It happened at mile marker 139, which is near the Lakeside exit.

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed.

Southbound traffic is backed up three miles, as of 11:45 a.m. There are two miles of northbound congestion.

Emergency crews are on the scene. LifeGuard 10 is responding.

A detour is in place.

