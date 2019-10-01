Owners of Three Li'l Pigs Barbeque retiring, business to stay open in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. - The owners of a popular barbecue restaurant in Daleville have announced their upcoming retirement.

Bill Gaul and Dremma Gaul, co-owners of Three Li'l Pigs Barbeque, announced on Facebook that they sold the business to their "right-hand man," Brian Tyree.

The sale is official as of Tuesday. The restaurant will stay open.

The Gauls posted, "We may be retiring, but 'The Pig' is just getting started!"

They also mentioned that they will stay involved during the ownership transition, helping Tyree any way they can while they "enjoy this new chapter."​​​​​​​

Three Li'l Pigs Barbeque began in the Roanoke City Market Building in 1990, then moved to its current location in Botetourt County in 2003.

Prior to opening Three Li'l Pigs Barbeque, the Gauls started Burger in the Square in 1986, also inside the Roanoke City Market Building. After 13 years, they sold Burger in the Square to its current owners.

10 News featured the restaurant on a Tasty Tuesday segment in August.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.