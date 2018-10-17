Police arrest man after Williamson Road shoe store break-in

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police have made an arrest after a recent burglary.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Clean Soles on Williamson Road, which is close to Arby's.

Officers observed that the shoe store had been broken into, and evidence led them to execute a search warrant on Oaklawn Avenue. Once there, police found additional evidence.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Roanoke resident Manuel Carlos Ramirez Godoy. He is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit felony, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, removing property without intent to steal, and obstructing justice.

A 17-year-old was charged with burglary from when Clean Soles was broken into in July.

Police are still investigating an August burglary at Clean Soles.

