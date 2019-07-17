Police see uptick in larcenies from cars in Roanoke County neighborhoods

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County police say they have seen upticks in larcenies from cars in certain neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods include Boxley Hills, Barrens Road Area and the Colony Lane area off Colonial Avenue.

Authorities say these incidents generally happen overnight and are done by small groups who go driveway to driveway checking for unlocked vehicles. These groups reportedly rarely break windows or break into cars.

There have also been several cars in these neighborhoods stolen because the keys were left inside.

