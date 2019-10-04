Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closed indefinitely for repairs could reopen soon

ROANOKE, Va. - A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway indefinitely closed for repairs could be back open soon.

The National Park Service superintendent met with Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge President Landon Howard in Roanoke Friday.

They discussed the importance of getting the parkway reopened, especially during the fall season.

Work to repair the closed section of the parkway is expected to happen next week, weather permitting.

As 10 News has reported, the closure stretches from about mile marker 106 to mile marker 112 in Botetourt County.

Local leaders say the parkway has a $1.3 billion economic impact.

"Being open in October is just really, really critical. In fact, October is the best tourism month of the year for Virginia's Blue Ridge and the Roanoke region," Howard said.

Next week, Roanoke City Council is expected to vote on a resolution asking Congress to pass legislation that would give the National Park Service money for its backlog of maintenance work.

There is a maintenance work backlog of almost $20 million.

