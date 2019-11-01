Protesters gather at Roanoke County Bojangles' protesting owner's actions against Wildlife Center

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Supporters of a local wildlife center are protesting a local businessman's restaurant.

Dozens of people stood outside of the Bojangles' on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County on Friday night.

The franchise is owned by Stan Seymour, who is one of several people involved in a lengthy legal dispute with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The Wildlife Center wants to build an aviary for large birds, but Seymour and other neighbors have challenged that plan, which has angered protesters.

"We're just not going to take it. We're going to say 'go somewhere else.' Spend your money at another restaurant. Just don't spend your money at Bojangles'," said Dale Thompson with Wildlife Warriors.

Seymour was at the protest, but he did not want to talk to 10 News on camera.

