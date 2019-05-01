Richfield living expanding with new buildings on Salem campus

SALEM, Va.- - Richfield Living is making one of the biggest changes in their 85-year history. The not-for-profit organization and supporters from the community break ground to expand independent living and build a new skilled nursing facility on its Salem campus.

The independent living will include 140 new residences. A 25,000 square foot town center will house a new wellness center and salon services. This is all part of their Vision 2020 and contuning to put residents first.

"Very excited about the model for our nursing home. We're going to be the first in the valley that provides a small intimate household for skilled nursing unlike the big institutional we have now. We're very excited about having smaller settings with kitchens for all of our residents. It's a tremendous change for the valley," said George Child, President and CEO.

Richfield also plans to build a new 116-bed facility at its other location in Roanoke City.

