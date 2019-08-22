Ride Solutions shuts down, relocates bike-share stations in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - If you rent a bike in Roanoke, you may have noticed some changes.

Ride Solutions moved a bike-share station from Brown-Robertson Park to Vic Thomas Park, and another from Vinton's Farmers Market to its public library.

The service will also shut down its stations on Market Street, in Fallon Park and next to the Martin Luther King bridge downtown.

The bike-share program relies on sponsorships, and Ride Solutions' director says they did not have enough sponsors to keep these stations running.

"Obviously, funding needs change and sponsorship opportunities change during the life of a program," said Jeremy Holmes, director of Ride Solutions. "We've had some sponsors that helped us get started but are not able to help continue."

Holmes said its stations are most used on the Greenway.

