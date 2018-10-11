Roanoke River forecasted to reach third highest crest in recorded history

ROANOKE, Va. - As the remnants of Hurricane Michael are tearing through the Roanoke area, all eyes are on the Roanoke River.

According to data from the National Weather Service, this could be one of the highest crests of the of the Roanoke River in recorded history.

As of 4 p.m., the Roanoke River is in the moderate flood stage at just over 13 feet and could reach a crest of 19 feet by 8 p.m. Thursday. The flood stage is at 10 feet.

To put that in the perspective, the highest crest of the Roanoke River in history was the flood of 1985 at 23.35 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The next highest crest in history was in 1972 at 19.61 feet, with the third highest crest reaching 18.95 feet in 1978.

