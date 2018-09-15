Roanoke County declares state of emergency, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County officials declared a state of emergency Saturday.

The county took a precautionary measure by declaring the state of emergency at 11 a.m. Officials said this action enables the county to request state and federal resources should they become needed.

There are currently no weather-related emergencies across the county, officials said.

The county's emergency management staff has closely monitored the forecast over the past week. Officials said that as the remnants of Hurricane Florence reached the area, staff observed overnight Friday that a higher than projected amount of rainfall fell over the area.

Additional rainfall has the potential to impact the county's more flood-prone areas, officials said.

Declaring a state of emergency will allow the county to have immediate access to additional resources, such as equipment and personnel, officials said.

People are urged to visit the county's social media sites for up-to-date weather information. Officials said citizens may sign up through the county's website to receive "RoCo Alerts," which is the county's citizen alert and warning system used to notify all Roanoke County households and businesses affected by, or in danger of being impacted by, a local emergency. Notifications will include important information about the event and any actions that officials are asking people to take.

