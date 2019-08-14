Roanoke County officer charged after he allegedly doctored time sheets, got paid while not working

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County officer is facing charges after he allegedly handed in faulty time cards over a two-year span.

An investigation revealed that Steven McChesney, 33, of Roanoke was recording time on department time sheets that had not been worked over a two-year period, according to police.

Authorities say the discovery was made in June and McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave. He worked for the Roanoke County Police Department from 2013 to 2015 and then returned in 2016.

McChesney has been charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretense in excess of $200 and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense in excess of $500.

McChesney was arrested Tuesday and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

