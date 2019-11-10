Roanoke County police and Chuck E Cheese team up for Touch A Truck

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - People of all ages in Roanoke County got the opportunity to get up close and personal with unique modes of transportation they're not usually able to touch on Saturday.

Roanoke County police partnered with Chuck E Cheese to host the event.

There was a display of equipment and vehicles, as well as demonstrations by the SWAT team and K-9 units.

Organizers say about 500 people came out.

All proceeds went towards C.O.P.S. Camp. It's a summer camp that exposes teenagers to the type of work police officers do every day,

