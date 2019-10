freeimages.com

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke County Police and Fire and Rescue departments are experiencing phone problems.

During the outage, anyone with an emergency should call 911 as usual. All 911 calls will be forwarded to Roanoke City.

The nonemergency lines are not working, and citizens are asked to call 540-283-6597 instead.

