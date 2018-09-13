Roanoke declares local state of emergency

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke is now under a local state of emergency.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said in a statement, “Though forecasted conditions for our area appear to have improved slightly, there remains a significant amount of uncertainty and risk. Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a Declaration of a Local Emergency this morning. This action will also help ensure access to outside funding to assist in defraying costs associated with response or recovery from impact of the Hurricane. The Declaration is consistent with the action taken by Governor Northam on Sept. 8, and I believe prudent at this time. I ask the residents of Roanoke to join us in continuing to prepare for a worst-case scenario, while praying for a best-case outcome. Advanced preparations make individuals, families, and our first responders safer.”

Here is a list of safety messages from the city:

1. Prepare an emergency kit and enough food and water to last for at least 72 hours.

2. Do not attempt to drive in flowing water. #TurnAroundDontDrown

3. If you require special health or medical accommodations in Emergency Situations and power outages, please fill out the confidential Emergency Needs Registry form.

4. For immediate updates, please enter your phone number into Emergency Management’s Reverse 9-1-1 Citizen Phone Alert system.

5. To report a power outage, please contact Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237.

6. To report a water or sewage emergency, please contact the Western Virginia Water Authority at 540-853-5700.

7. Calls or texts to 911 should be reserved for medical, fire, or police emergency situations only.

