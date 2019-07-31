Man convicted of second-degree murder in Roanoke killing last year

ROANOKE, Va. - A man has been convicted in a Roanoke murder that happened a little over a year ago.

On Tuesday night, a jury in Roanoke convicted Shannon Walker of second-degree murder in the death of Michael D. Jackson in June 2018.

Walker was originally charged with first-degree murder, but was sentenced to second-degree murder because the jury did not believe the act was premeditated.

Walker shot and killed Jackson following a fight outside the LT Store near Washington Park.

The jury has recommended a sentence of 12 years for the murder and three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. This sentence is a lighter sentence than if Walker was convicted of first-degree murder.

The defense says it was pushing for voluntary manslaughter, which is one step down from second-degree murder and would have carried an even lighter sentence.

The other man charged in connection with this shooting, Derrell Jones, has already pleaded guilty to shooting, but not killing Jackson.

A judge will formally sentence Walker in November.

