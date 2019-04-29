Roanoke man pleads guilty in deadly shooting case

ROANOKE, Va. - A man accused of murder in Roanoke entered a surprise plea Monday.

Derrell Jones faced a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Michael D. Jackson.

Jackson, 42, of Roanoke, was found shot in a parking lot on Burrell Street last June.

Jones pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and firearm charges in court Monday.

Prosecutor Joshua Dietz said video showed Jones shot Jackson that night, but it was not the fatal wound.

As part of the deal, the prosecution will not seek an active sentence of more than 10 years in prison.

Shannon Walker is charged with first-degree murder in Jackson's death. Walker was arrested in August in New Jersey.

His trial is set for this July.

