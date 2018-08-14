Roanoke murder suspect arrested in New Jersey home

ROANOKE, Va. - A man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a deadly shooting in Roanoke early June, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The 29-year-old man, Shannon Walker, was arrested at a New Jersey home by members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey task force for the murder of 42-year-old Michael D. Jackson on June 8.

Roanoke police arrested the other man involved in the case, Derrell Jones, in early June in a Norway Avenue Northwest home.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened near the Washington Park swimming pool.

Around midnight, an officer patrolling the 300 block of Orange Avenue NW heard a gunshot. As the officer was responding, a report came in that someone in the 1600 block of Burrell Avenue had been shot.

Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the LT Store. Emergency crews took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m.

