AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy from Roanoke

Clockwise from left: Bailey and Gauge, Tineshia Mack (l) and Camille Crumbley (r), Camille Crumbly, Tineshia Mack

ROANOKE, Va. - State police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy from Roanoke.

Five-year-old Bailey M. Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge M. Clinton were last seen at their grandmother's house in the 2900 block of Ravenwood Ave. NW Sunday night, but were missing from the home Monday morning.

They are believed to be with their mother, Camille Marie Crumbly, and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack.

Crumbly is a non-custodial parent and is not allowed to have contact with the children. She is now facing charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to this incident.

Both Crumbly and Mack have several active warrants unrelated to this incident.

They are believed to be traveling north towards Indiana in a white, 2018 GMC Sierra U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates AH 96145.

They may be traveling with at least one other child.

Anyone with information on their immediate location is asked to call 911 or the tip line at (540) 344-6681.

Descriptions from Virginia State Police:

Courtesy VSP

Gauge Clinton

Male

Black

Date of birth: 12/12/2013

3'1" tall

40 lbs.

Short, curly black hair

Brown eyes

Moles on right side of neck

Courtesy VSP

Bailey Crumbly

Female

Black

Date of birth: 1/18/2013

3'5" tall

45 lbs.

Long, braided black hair

Brown eyes

Camille Marie Crumbly

Female

Black

5'2" tall

165 lbs.

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Possible pink wig

Piercing on right cheek

Last seen driving a white U-Haul pickup truck

