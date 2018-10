ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a woman they last spoke with in September, according to authorities.

A missing persons report was filed for the woman, Betty "Susie" Fitzgerald Britt, on October 5 and officers say they last spoke with her on September 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212..

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.