Roanoke Rescue Mission asks for donations for annual school supply drive

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is asking for your help to support its annual school supply drive.

Organizers are they're asking you to donate everything from paper and notebooks to highlighters and glue sticks to fill book bags for kids in need for the Back 2 School Blast.

They're accepting donations through Aug. 5.

The donations will benefit more than 1,000 children throughout the community.

"It's so hard for kids to go back to school well-equipped when their parents are worried about money and being able to pay for all the supplies that they need, and so this helps the parents with that, but it also helps the kids to be able to go back to school with confidence," Roanoke Rescue Mission chief development officer Tracy Altizer said.

Click here to find out what's needed, how you can help and how to register your child to receive a book bag.

