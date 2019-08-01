Roanoke shelter reaches capacity for cats, kittens

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke shelter has reached capacity for cats and kittens, and it needs your help.

Right now, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has 58 cats and kittens in its care, and the shelter has to make space for the animals that are continuously coming in.

RCACP is an open-intake shelter, meaning it cannot turn any stray animal away.

Officials with the shelter say this puts owner-released animals that are in the vetting process as well as healthy, available cats and kittens at risk in order to make room for the cats RCACP must legally accept.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal is asked to visit the shelter at 1510 Baldwin Ave. NE.

