Roanoke's Ronald McDonald House opens Magic Room to provide toys for patients, siblings

ROANOKE, Va. - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia has a new Magic Room to brighten the days of patients.

The Magic Room functions like a toy store. A child who is a patient or their sibling can use a token to choose a toy.

On Friday, the Ronald McDonald House officially dedicated the room and let former patients take home a toy. In November 2017, the house received a $17,000 grant from the National Philoptochos Society Children's Medical Fund to create the room.

"It feels amazing. It's a rewarding and humbling experience because individually we can do so much but as a group we can do a lot," said Eleni Constantinides, first vice president of the Metrolopolis of New Jersey Philoptochos.

Besides the new Magic Room, the Ronald McDonald house has 18 bedrooms, a laundry room, a library, a dining room and a playroom.

