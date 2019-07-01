Salem Fair partner donates $10,000 to city schools

SALEM, Va. - Ahead of the Salem Fair, the company that helps make the event happen is giving back to our community.

Deggeller Attractions, the midway partner of the fair since its creation 32 years ago, donated $10,000 to create a makerspace at Andrew Lewis Middle School.

A makerspace is designed for creating, learning, exploring and sharing by using a variety of tools ranging from 3-D printers to Legos.

A computer lab in the Andrew Lewis Middle School library is being modified to become this new space.

The new Andrew Lewis Maker Space will be available for all students in the school and it will feature a menagerie of hands-on activities that will be relatable to current studies in a variety of subjects.

