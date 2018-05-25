Salem police investigate gun shop burglary

SALEM, Va. - Salem police are investigating an early morning break-in at a gun shop.

Officers responded to Trader Jerry's around 3 a.m. for an alarm call and found that the door's glass had been shattered. The shop is on West 4th Street near Lowe's and the duck pond.

Officers did not find anyone in the store, but police say surveillance footage shows two males breaking the front door glass and stealing guns before running off.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should call (540) 375-3083.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.